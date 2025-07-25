Jessica Alba's dating life takes 'unexpected turn' post-divorce

Jessica Alba's new romance takes this unexpected turn

New single Jessica Alba, who freshly entered dating market after parting ways from ex-husband Cash Warren, wanted to take things slow, however, her love life is taking a "surprising turn."

As per a recent report by Daily Mail, the actress was seen spending some quality time on a dinner date with her rumored boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, in an Italian eatery in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Alba, who recently filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years, was photographed while sitting on the passenger seat as Ramirez, 32, took control of the car.

In the snaps shared by the outlet, Alba donning a black top can be seen beaming a smile while sitting beside the Top Gun actor.

A source told the outlet, "Jessica's romance with Danny has taken a surprising turn. What started out as a summer fling feels like it's getting more serious."

"Although she still wants to take things slow. But at the end of the day, Jessica has never been one to play the field," the tipster continued.

"She's excited to see where this romance is headed," the insider added.

Following the Fantastic Four actress' separation, Alba has been enjoying her single life and spending time with her kids too.

It is pertinent to mention that Alba shares daughter Haven and Honor and son Hayes with Warren.