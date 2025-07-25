Camila Cabello hints at new 'love' with her billionaire beau

Camila Cabello confesses she is 'falling in love'

Love is in the air as Camila Cabello appears to be soft launching her new romance while she is spending some quality time with her beau, Henry Junior Chalhoub, at a beachy getaway.

The Senorita singer took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 24, and posted several snaps from her recent vacation in Ibiza.

In the carousel, one snap shows she appears to be holding the hand of the Lebanese businessman as she soft-launched her new romance.

“Falling in love, reading fiction for hours, practicing guitar,” she wrote in the caption.

“Eating every color of tomatoes, putting my hand out in the car, playing with the wind,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair was first romantically linked back in November 2024 at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia, however, their PDA packed outing in St. Barts in January.

Since then, the couple have made several public appearances from the pre-BAFTA Nominees party to Formula 1 races.

Camila has been vocal about keeping her life out of the spotlight as she previously told Latina magazine, “I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don't want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part.”