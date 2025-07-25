 
Geo News

Camila Cabello hints at new 'love' with her billionaire beau

The singer has been with Lebanese businessman Henry Junior Chalhoub for seven months

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 25, 2025

Camila Cabello confesses she is falling in love
Camila Cabello confesses she is 'falling in love'

Love is in the air as Camila Cabello appears to be soft launching her new romance while she is spending some quality time with her beau, Henry Junior Chalhoub, at a beachy getaway.

The Senorita singer took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 24, and posted several snaps from her recent vacation in Ibiza.

Camila Cabello hints at new love with her billionaire beau

In the carousel, one snap shows she appears to be holding the hand of the Lebanese businessman as she soft-launched her new romance.

“Falling in love, reading fiction for hours, practicing guitar,” she wrote in the caption.

“Eating every color of tomatoes, putting my hand out in the car, playing with the wind,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair was first romantically linked back in November 2024 at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia, however, their PDA packed outing in St. Barts in January.

Since then, the couple have made several public appearances from the pre-BAFTA Nominees party to Formula 1 races.

Camila has been vocal about keeping her life out of the spotlight as she previously told Latina magazine, “I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don't want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part.”

Nicole Kidman reveals secret to her inner glow
Nicole Kidman reveals secret to her inner glow
Travis Kelce goes Instagram official with Taylor Swift after nearly 2 years
Travis Kelce goes Instagram official with Taylor Swift after nearly 2 years
Candace Cameron Bure makes emotional confession about eating disorder
Candace Cameron Bure makes emotional confession about eating disorder
Courteney Cox is all hearts for beau Johnny McDaid on birthday
Courteney Cox is all hearts for beau Johnny McDaid on birthday
Nick and Joe Jonas slam media over inappropriate questions in their teens
Nick and Joe Jonas slam media over inappropriate questions in their teens
'Avatar: Seven Havens' first look revealed
'Avatar: Seven Havens' first look revealed
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos reveal their advice to son Joaquin
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos reveal their advice to son Joaquin
Nikki Garcia reacts to her cut scenes from 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Nikki Garcia reacts to her cut scenes from 'Happy Gilmore 2'