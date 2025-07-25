Sarah Michelle Gellar shares her sentiments over shock cameo

Sarah Michelle Gellar gets emotional over shock cameo

Sarah Michelle Gellar got candid about her shock cameo in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

The 48-year-old actress took to her Instagaram account and addressed her return in the new movie and shared she never lied about her cameo when ever asked.

"Spoiler alert Helen Shivers is still dead," she began her caption.

It is pertinent to mention that Gellar's cameo surprised fans as her character, Helen Shivers, died in the original film, which was released in 1997.

In the post, she shared a series of snaps, with the first snap of herself in a silk ivory gown with her character "Croaker Queen's" crown.

She went on to say, "When anyone asked me if I was going to be in the new @ikwydlsmovie I never lied. I always answered 'I am dead.'"

The starring was not revealed until the film was released on July 18.

Explaining how thrilled she feels being part of the reboot, she penned, "And honestly I didn't see how I could be in the movie until @jennkaytin and @samlansky pitched me that crazy dream sequence with @madelyncline I still can't believe we were able to keep is a secret."

"Long live dead Helen Shivers the og Croaker Queen," she concluded her caption.