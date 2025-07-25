 
'Avatar: Seven Havens' first look revealed

On Avatar's 20th anniversary, 'Avatar: Seven Havens' first-look is released

July 25, 2025

Avatar: Seven Havens is the upcoming hotly anticipated sequel of The Legend of Korra that Nickelodeon will release.

During San Diego Comic-Con, the series makers celebrated the 20th anniversary of Avatar, offering a glimpse into the artwork for the forthcoming show.

In the photo, the young Avatar is walking with her pet and friend in the desert, surrounded by a sky filled with mysterious lights.

Seven Havens’s synopsis read, “Two Earthbending twins, when one discovers she’s the Avatar, the latest person who can wield all four elements — air, water, earth, and fire.”

“The new series is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior," it added.

"Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

Separately, Nickelodeon is also releasing a film titled The Legend of Aang: The Last Avatar, which is scheduled for release on October 9, 2026.

