Courteney Cox is all hearts for beau Johnny McDaid on birthday

Courteney Cox is celebrating her longtime boyfriend on his birthday

The ‘Friends’ star turned to her Instagram this week to mark the day with beau Johnny McDaid, praising him for his personality.

“Happy Birthday J. You mean so much to so many, but you mean everything to me. I love you,” she captioned a thread of loved up photos with a green heart.





Speaking about her love life earlier, Cox admitted that she is grateful to have Johnny in her life.

"[He's] a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient," Cox told PEOPLE in January 2022. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

"My thoughts are never without Court," Johnny, on the other hand, told PEOPLE in October 2018. "She's my best friend. She's my partner, in everything. When I write her poems, it's just an extension of how I feel every second anyway."