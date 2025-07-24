Anthony Mackie makes stunning admission about his role in Ron Howard's fame

Anthony Mackie claims Ron Howard owes him THIS

Anthony Mackie recently got candid and joked that he is the reason behind Ron Howard’s fame.

On the Wednesday, July 23 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 46-year-old American actor, best known as the Marvel hero, discussed his recent Emmy nomination for The Studio and jokingly noted that it was a major success for him and his colleague Howard.

Mackie said, “I’m on set… and I look over and everybody’s like ‘Congratulations!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, what white dude got nominated?’ ‘Cause I’m the white dude legend when it comes to nominations and wins.”

The Captain America: Brave New World actor went on to joke that “So, I made Ryan Gosling famous. I made Jeremy Renner famous. I made Bryan Cranston famous,” adding, “I made now Ron Howard famous. I’m like, if you want to get nominated, I’m the dude. You know what I mean?”

Notably, he was talking about movies he acted in with other well-known actors who eventually earned Emmy and Oscar nominations.

Mackie performed alongside Gosling in Half Nelson (2006) for which the 44-year-old Canadian actor was nominated for the Oscars in the category of Best Actor.

He also starred with Renner in The Hurt Locker (2008) and with Cranston in All the Way (2016).

It is pertinent to mention that not only did both movies earn nods for Oscars and Emmys, but Renner and Cranston were also nominated.