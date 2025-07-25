Nicole Kidman reveals secret to her inner glow

What makes Nicole Kidman radiate from within?

Nicole Kidman got candid about her inside-out glow.

During a promotion of her favorite beauty brand, the Baby Girl actress shared her beauty regimen, revealing, "I’m a girl that loves to put oil on my skin and it’s a beautiful one that doesn’t clog pores," via People.

The 58-year-old actress, who is currently filming for her Practical Magic sequel, went on to say, “It would also say, ‘You need more sleep, Nicole,’ and ‘drink more water because we’re parched.’”

Kidman noted that above all, she works on things that build "confidence" and empower women around her

The Oscar-winning actress added, “Obviously when I was in my teens and my early twenties, and I am raising girls in their teens, you realize the importance of empowering other women, and the way in which when you are empowered, that sort of inner confidence actually shows through, and to me that’s very beautiful,”

Moreover, Kidman noted that she meditates and remains close to family and friends.

“I’ll ask for a hug. I meditate, I pray. I have an enormous support system of friends. And I’ve done so much research on the human mind because of my dad being a psychologist, so I’m a big believer in breath work. Those sorts of things are tiny tools that you can have in your toolkit that can help you to be in the day and be the best you can be.”