Nikki Garcia reacts to her cut scenes from 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Nikki Garcia shares remarks on her axed scenes in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Nikki Garcia shared that she feels devastated over her role that has been fully removed from the final cut of Happy Gilmore 2.

After attending the New York City premiere of the new Netflix movie starring Adam Sandler, the 41-year-old former WWE star spoke out about her axed part from the movie.

“The characters that I had to work with, a majority of our funny scenes got taken out, but I get, when I’m watching the whole thing, for 20 minutes to be taken out and to keep the heart of Happy Gilmore, it had to happen,” she told her twin sister Brie Garcia during the latest episode of her SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show.

“So wait, did you find out why you were sitting watching?” Brie inquired to which Nikki replied, “Yes.”

“How did it make you feel?” Brie asked.

“I mean, I’m not gonna lie, inside, I was really bummed and devastated," Nikki confessed.

"Your heart sank,” Brie quipped.

“Yeah, and red face, even though I mean whatever, but you know when you’re like, oh my gosh, it just, like I was sad, you know?” Nikki explained. “I almost wish I knew. Yeah, especially because I did media right before that and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, and this character and Medusa,’ like you don’t even end up knowing my name, but it’s okay. Honestly, the movie is so good. The movie is so good. It’s the best movie I’ve seen in years. I’m not even just saying that.”