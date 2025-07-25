Chappell Roan announces concerts in 'three cities'

Chappell Roan shares dates of new concerts

Fans are in anticipation of Chappell Roan's forthcoming single, The Subway. But the pop icon has given them another reason to be over the moon: announcing dates of eight new concerts.



The special U.S. concert series, which she called Visions of Damsels and Other Dangerous Things, will take place from September to October.



Details the Casual singer shared on Instagram will see the pop-up shows at Forest Hills Stadium, Museum and Memorial Park, and at Brookside at the Rose Bowl.

“I am sooooo excited to announce my Pop-Up Shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles this fall,” the 27-year-old post read. “I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album.”

Given her tour in just "three cities", Chappell said, "I wanted to make sure 1. we’re keeping ticket prices as affordable as possible and 2. we’re trying to keep them away from scalpers."

To make the ticket's price as low as possible, she said, "One way we’re making sure that happens is by partnering with @CashApp to offer 15% cash back on tickets purchased using the Cash App Visa debit card. There’s a link on the tour site with more info on how to sign up (link in bio)."

Further to smoothen up the process of ticketing, the post added, "We’re also using a ticketing process called Fair AXS to help get rid of bots and scalpers and make sure tickets end up in the hands of fans."

At the end, Chappell shared, "Thank you for understanding, and I’m sorry it’s a lot of info!! I truly cannot wait to see you."