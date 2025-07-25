 
Travis Kelce goes Instagram official with Taylor Swift after nearly 2 years

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have made several public appearances together since they started dating in September 2023

July 25, 2025

Travis Kelce posts Taylor Swift for the first time on social media

Taylor Swift has made her debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram after nearly two years of dating.

The NFL star, 35, dropped some photos on Thursday from what he called his "adventures this offseason," featuring the 14-time Grammy-winning singer, 34.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it," Kelce wrote in the caption.

While Swift has previously posted Kelce to her own Instagram — including a high-profile selfie with the royal family backstage at her London Eras Tour concert in June 2024 — this marks Kelce’s first time posting Swift publicly on his account.

The first photo shows the couple cosying up on a boat, each wearing matching hats — Kelce’s reads “Captain,” and Swift’s says “First Mate.”

Another image shows them dressed in black at a chic restaurant, but the most adorable reveal was Kelce’s phone lock screen featuring a photo of the couple.

A third snap shows Swift, Kelce, and sportscaster Erin Andrews posing with friends during what appears to be their snowy March getaway to Montana.

Another adorable and snowy photo with Swift shows the couple boasting big smiles as Kelce kicks his foot up and Swift holds out her arms in the snow.

The final photo shows the two on an ice rink, Swift popping her foot up in a romantic gesture.

