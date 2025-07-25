Nick and Joe Jonas slam media over inappropriate questions in their teens

Nick and Joe Jonas blast early media interviews

Nick and Joe Jonas are addressing their earlier interviews from their teenage and the pressure they received from the press.

The Jonas Brothers stars made an appearance in a recent episode of Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast, during which the conversation shifted to uncomfortable questions they fielded back in their early career.

Joe, now 35, claimed reporters would sometimes threaten to portray the brothers as being “in a cult” if they refused to discuss personal subjects like religion or their stance on sex.

“These were questions we were getting in every interview,” Joe said, adding that this wasn’t limited to just them but a “whole class of young people coming up” in the industry.

Badgley, 38, expressed disbelief, noting the disturbing optics of “asking a 10-year-old about their sex life.

Nick, 32, clarified he wasn’t quite that young at the time but agreed the culture has significantly changed since. "I think it's really a good thing," he said, explaining, "Where it would be like so outside of the realm of possibilities or something someone would do to ask at that time a 14-year-old about their sex life."

Joe then chimed in, claiming that the questions were allegedly coming up in "every interview," and Nick pointed out that it was a larger problem.

"It wasn't just us. It was a whole class of young people coming up," he added.

The brothers also addressed the public fixation on their purity rings, which they said were a personal decision rooted in their church community.

Joe admitted that while they chose to wear them around age 10 or 11, the media’s obsession turned their private beliefs into lifelong public expectations. “We said it in a paper once — now we had to live by it,” he recalled.

They noted they were around the age of 15 or 16 at the time and often did not want to discuss the topic, but that the pressure was allegedly there.

Joe went on to reveal that the inappropriate questions were not just limited to sex but also extended to religion and Christianity. He even claimed that at times there were questions like "What is God?" and "Is there a God?"

He continued, "Obviously, it would be scary and freak us out until we got to a point where it's like, f*** this. Like, and probably the time we're like, 'frick this.' Because we were like, 'We can figure out who we are on our own terms.'"