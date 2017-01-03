Yasra Rizvi responds to haters questioning age difference with husband

Mann Ke Moti actress Yasra Rizvi got married to Abdul Hadi just as 2016 ended. They had a simple ceremony, which emanated a sense of humbleness.



(Images from Yasra Rizvi's Facebook)

However, 34-year-old Rizvi’s marriage has attracted widespread criticism from 'social justice warriors', moral police, and those who use religion to critique everything.

Abdul Hadi is allegedly 10 years younger than his wife. He’s also in final stages of completing his Masters degree, and thus doesn’t have a reliable source of income yet. All of these juicy details led to social justice warriors trying to burst the newly-weds' happy bubble.

Pictures of the couple’s wedding festivities were compiled into a video and uploaded on YouTube. The clip of assorted images garnered mostly negative comments, varying from comments like Rizvi looked like Hadi’s mother or that Rizvi should’ve gotten married at ‘the right age.’

Earlier on Monday – two days after the wedding, Rizvi uploaded a video message conveying her side of the story. She went on to say that while it is no one’s concern as to what transpires in her personal life, her mehr settlement and age difference are both in accordance with Islam, and that Hadi’s promise to offer pre-dawn prayers (fajr) for the rest of his life is a token of security for her.

The actress also posted a status to mention the whole idea behind the agreement between herself and her husband.

Hadi, who’s in his early twenties, proposed to Rizvi during a morning show on a popular local TV channel. The Islamabad-born actress, who boasts a five-year acting experience, was all giggly as she said yes and accepted Hadi’s ring.

Rizvi debuted on TV in a small role in Geo TV’s Mi Raqsam. Her first directorial project and entrance into movie industry is set to be via Senti Aur Mental. Hadi, on the other hand, is an aspiring drama serial producer.

0



0





