Boxer Amir Khan shows solidarity with wife Faryal

With the arrival of 2017, boxer Amir Khan posted pictures of his family, wishing his fans on the New Year, and showing solidarity with wife Faryal Makhdoom.

The boxing-ring icon shared wishes from his wife and daughter Lamaisah on all three major social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. In his Facebook post, he reminisced that 2016 was a “great year,” and expressed hope for “better things to come.”

The couple has been doing rounds in the media over embroilment in a feud between Makhdoom and her in-laws. While no apparent resolution has been revealed, the fight seems to have calmed down, albeit momentarily.

In his January 1 tweet, Khan greeted his fans and their families, and reiterated optimism for 2017.

Happy New Year from me and mines. To you and urs. Good things to come this year #2017 pic.twitter.com/ysUCSxcBFB — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) January 1, 2017

On the other hand, Makhdoom also published a “blessed New Year” wish on her Twitter account, and voiced enthusiasm for future.

I hope you all have a blessed New Year with many many more to come god bless x #Rollon2017 — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) December 30, 2016

About six hours later, she tweeted again, emphasizing on how people usually overlook their “blessings,” and mentioned gratitude.

Sometimes we don't thank God enough for all the beautiful blessings we have Alhumdulilah for everything! — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) December 31, 2016

The model also uploaded a picture on her Instagram account from Los Angeles, with the caption “Happy New Year from the Khans #2017.”

On Friday last week, Makhdoom made new accusations of alleged maltreatment at the hands of her elder sister-in-law, explaining that the latter hit her and pulled her hair when she was pregnant, and backbit about her to Amir Khan’s parents.

She also went to mention being forced to sign a contract similar to prenuptial agreement, which was later cancelled by the boxer.

Subsequently, on Saturday, Sajjad Khan – the boxer’s father – commented in an interview that his son is likely to divorce Faryal Makhdoom soon.

He described her as a bad mother, saying “[she has] gone with him and left their baby girl with the other grandparents in New York,” and declined all allegations made by her.

