'House of the Dragon' major casting for S3 revealed

Report claims to reveal new 'House of the Dragon' cast

In the House of the Dragon lore, Alysanne Blackwood gained a reputation as a fierce fighter in the ranks of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.



A report in Deadline claimed the casting of the role has been finalised after much speculation about who would play the role in the forthcoming season three.

It’s Australian-British actor Annie Shapero as the shooting on the series is ongoing in the UK. Her earlier credits include Red Skies, The Border, and The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

In the Fire and Blood novel, Alysanne, also known as Black Aly, is the aunt of Lord Benjicot Blackwood. She married Lord Cregan Stark and became a towering figure in House Stark.

But the report said the character would not be a regular; instead, it will feature in five of the eight episodes. However, HBO did not confirm Annie's casting.

Her addition to the cast follows similar newcomers such as James Norton, who portrays Alicent’s cousin Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan, who will play Lord Roderick Dustin, and Dan Fogler, who will helm Ser Torrhen Manderly.