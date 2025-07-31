Neal McDonough opens up about painful price he paid for refusing to kiss onscreen

Neal McDonough says Hollywood execs 'turned' on him after he refused to kiss onscreen

Neal McDonough paid a hefty price for his no kiss rule for his acting roles.

Neal, who appeared in hit shows like Desperate Housewives, Minority Report, American Horror Story, and Suits, shared that Hollywood execs stopped casting him when he refused to kiss a woman onscreen.

While appearing on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast (exclusive shared by TMZ), he noted that he always had it written in his contracts that he wouldn’t kiss onscreen.

Neal, who shares five kids with wife Ruvé Robertson, has been married to her since 2003 and noted that it wasn’t his wife that asked him to stay away from smooching other women.

"I’d always had in my contracts I wouldn’t kiss another woman on-screen," McDonough said. "My wife didn’t have any problem with it. It was me, really, who had a problem with it. When I couldn’t do it, and they couldn’t understand it, Hollywood just completely turned on me. They wouldn’t let me be part of the show anymore."

He shared, "For two years, I couldn’t get a job and I lost everything you could possibly imagine."

"Not just houses and material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity—everything. My identity was an actor, and a really good one. And once you don’t have that identity, you’re kind of lost in a tailspin," he explained.

Neal McDonough’s fans can watch him in Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King alongside Sylvester Stallone.