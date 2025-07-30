Miley Cyrus teases ‘really special Hannah Montana' return

Miley Cyrus unveils plans for ‘Hannah Montana’ anniversary

Miley Cyrus just unveiled some “really special” plans to mark Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary.

The singer and actress stated during her appearance on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, how she plans on celebrating the show that shot her to stardom.

"I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today," the Flowers hitmaker said.

"Without Hannah, there really wouldn't be this kind of... this me,” she added.

Miley then went on to state how her character from the series impacted her entire life, "It's so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed," she mentioned.

"And now that's something that when I walk into a space, it's looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I've now been kind of integrated into everyone's life as the character itself. So that's exciting to get to celebrate that,” the Wrecking Ball singer stated.

This is also not the first time that Miley Cyrus would be celebrating Hannah Montana’s anniversary, with her writing a letter where she mentioned that she felt "disconnected" from who she was at the time, she "will always feel eternally grateful for the opportunity and platform I was given."