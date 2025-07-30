Luke Bryan breaks silence over being hit in the face during concert

Luke Bryan addresses being hit in the face during show

Luke Bryan just addressed being hit in the face during his performance.

At his concert in North Dakota on Saturday, which was part of his Country Song Came On Tour, the music star was hit in the face by a ball thrown from someone in the crowd.

This occurred while he performing an encore version of his 2011 hit track, Country Girl (Shake It For Me).

Now in his latest interview with Taste of Country Nights, Luke explained that sadly, its normal for artists to have stuff thrown on them on stage.

"It's the last song of the night. It was a big ole fun party, and I think one person just took it too far," the country singer recalled, adding, "We see it. Every other entertainer out there is getting stuff - you get stuff thrown at ya."

However, the Buy Dirt hitmaker did state that if he had seen who had thrown the ball at him, he would’ve called that person out.

"You hope that you can see who did it," he said. "I mean, if I saw him throw it, I could have gone right to him."

"I probably would have jumped right off in there,” the 49-year-old musician admitted.

Luke Bryan then proceeded to acknowledged that would’ve been the wrong way to react as there were also children in the crowd.

"If I jump off in there... there were a lot of little kids down there. At that point, if I'd even stopped it and pointed somebody out, it kills the vibe of the show,” he told the outlet.