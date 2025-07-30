Adam Sandler reveals why he included Cameron Boyce scene in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler explains how Cameron Boyce tribute in 'Happy Gilmore 2' came to be

Adam Sandler has shared why he paid tribute to the late Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2.

Sandler, 58, praised Boyce, who died suddenly in 2019 at the age of 20, for his good spirit.

"Love that kid. He was one of the sweetest persons I’ve ever met — just constantly in a good mood, constantly great energy, loving to everybody," Sandler told The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedian and actor got to know Boyce when he played his onscreen son in 2010's Grown Ups and 2013's Grown Ups 2.

Boyce made a posthumous cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 in a moment when a person is seen watching an episode of the Disney Channel series Jessie, which the late actor starred in from 2011 to 2015.

Boyce was also set to appear in Sandler’s 2020 film Hubie Halloween, but he died before the filming began.

"He felt like a family member to us when we were shooting Grown Ups. Of course, we were going to shoot with Cameron on Hubie Halloween, and we were getting ready to have a great time together, and we lost him," Sandler shared.

"We think of him all the time. This was just a moment where we were like, 'What should we throw on the TV?' We said, 'Might as well throw Cameron in there. He’s the man. Keep him part of our family.' And so that’s why we did it," Adam Sandler shared.