How Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler keep marriage strong after 22 years

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler tied the knot in 2003

July 30, 2025

Inside Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler's 'stronger than ever' bond

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, have been married for 22 years, and they are going stronger than ever.

The couple, who met for the first time while filming Big Daddy in 1999, tied the knot in 2003.

According to insiders, they "still have great chemistry" and "really enjoy each other's company."

The insider told People that Adam, 58, and Jackie, 50, "keep a tight social circle with longtime friends," and are homebodies.

"Their idea of a perfect night is dinner with friends or a movie night at home," a mole shared.

The couple welcomed their daughter Sadie in 2006 and Sunny in 2009. Their daughters have now begun to appear in Adam’s films. 

Sunny took the lead role in 2023’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, while Sadie played her older sister in the film, and their mom also appeared in a cameo as she usually does in the SNL star’s films.

The trio has also appeared in Happy Gilmore 2.

"Ever since the girls were born, Jackie has always said how lucky she feels and what a great dad Adam is," the source said.

"Their marriage is very special," they added of Adam and Jackie Sandler.

