Dave Franco only shows Alison Brie their proposal video once a year: Here's why

Dave Franco recounts embarrassing marriage proposal to Alison Brie

Dave Franco and Alison Brie mark their anniversary with an embarrassing trip down memory lane every year.

While at the premiere of their new horror film Together, Alison and Dave shared that they watch a video of their proposal every anniversary.

Since the Now You See Me star considers the video highly embarrassing, he keeps it in his phone and shows it to Brie only once a year on their anniversary.

He told People, "I know she'll send it to everyone she knows, and it's very embarrassing for me."

He shared that he proposed to Brie while on vacation in Big Sur. Since he knew she wanted to pick the design for the ring and have her friend Irene Neuwirth make it, he simply got an antique ring as a placeholder.

"So the day before we left for Big Sur, I was like, 'You know what? I should have a placeholder ring, just to have something to put on her finger.' So I went to this antique store down the street from us and I got what I thought was a really cool old ring," Franco recalled.

He also put on a Zorro mask that Brie wore the first time they met, which was while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans, in 2011.

"I was like, 'Okay, I don't have the actual ring, but I have the mask.' And that's going to be this sweet thing where she's going to realize, I kept this mask from the first time we met, which kind of proves, this was love at first sight," he continued.

He took Brie to a spot with a good view and set up the video camera.

“She turns around, I'm on one knee, I'm wearing the mask, I got the antique ring, the placeholder ring," Franco recounted.

Things got embarrassing when Brie failed to realize why he was wearing the Zorro mask and began laughing.

Only when Franco frantically explained the reasoning behind it did she grasp it and then said yes.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco have been married since 2017.