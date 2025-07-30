Diana Ross reveals shocking advice to daughter Tracee

Diana Ross opens up about pro-women advice she gave her daughter Tracee

Tracee Ellis Ross received advise from her mother, Diana Ross, that she "didn't need a man."

The 52-year-old actress, who is the daughter of the music executive, Robert Ellis Silberstein, is proud of her life and credits her mother for making her an independent woman.

She told Self magazine: “I come from a lot of abundance, but all of the abundance that I enjoy is mine, that I’ve built.”

"And building my own life has made me very aware of what my mother built on her own and what it took for her to do that. [My mom] didn't build the wealth she has, she didn’t build the career she made because of a man,” Tracee added.

She continued, "The example that was set for me [was] that I didn’t need a man to build the life I wanted. It wasn’t, ‘Look at me,’ it was, ‘This is me.’ And that informed something very important for me foundationally.”

And even though Tracee never married, she wore her “wedding dress” to the Emmy Awards in 2016, after she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Black-ish.

She said: “I wore my wedding dress to the first Emmys that I was nominated. It was Ralph Lauren couture.”

“And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I’m marrying my life,’” she wittily added.

She said: “I'm not interested in [being the poster child for] singledom, because I am looking to meet a partner. What I don't mind is being a poster child for living your life on your own terms, for not waiting for partnership to find joy and happiness, for curating and cultivating one's own sense of self.”

“I want a whole life and I want a real life, and I want a true life, and I want a partner that’s not going to sweep me off my feet, but is going to link arms with me. And that might not happen, and that's OK,” the daughter of Diana Ross further mentioned.

“It's not a reflection [that] I'm a bad person or unlovable. I might never get an Emmy. It doesn't mean I’m not worthy of one. So it doesn't mean I'm not worthy of a partner,” Tracee Ellis Ross concluded.