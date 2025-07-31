Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin's son makes rare comment on career path

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s son reveals future career plans

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin’s son, Moses Martin gave insights into his career.

Taking to his official Instagram, the son of the actress and the Coldplay front man revealed what life is like as a touring musician.

Following in the footsteps of his famous father, the 19-year-old musician is a part of a three-member band called Dancer.

He uploaded multiple pictures featuring moments from when he’s out on the road with his musical act.

Snaps included him playing guitar with a microphone set in front of him, and an artistic monochromatic picture of the band standing in front a brick wall.

He captioned the post, “music music music music,” and tagged @dancerdancerdancer.

Another creative, pink-tinted click showed the Iron Man actress and Fix You singer’s son strumming his guitar with an earpiece in place.

Additionally, this comes after Gwyneth and Chris marked Moses’ birthday in April where the proud mom paid tribute to him.

To mark Moses' birthday this past April, the proud mom used her social media platform to pay tribute.

“Happy birthday @mosesmartin,” she began, adding, “Honestly, you are a dream come true. You are deeply kind and brilliant. You have an incredible intellect and you are so gifted, so talented.”

“I listen to your music on repeat and miss you so much at college. And today more than ever. I love you my boy. mama,” the actress concluded.

In addition to their son, 52-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow and 48-year-old Chris Martin also share 21-year-old daughter Apple Martin.