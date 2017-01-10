Mother & Son Art-exhibition by Abdullah M.I. Syed travels from Sydney to Karachi

KARACHI: Displayed at Canvas gallery the solo art show ‘Substitute: The Untold Narrative of a Mother and Son’ is a very personal one.

The travelling exhibition is the culmination of a six-month long art residency Abdullah M.I. Syed undertook at the Fairfield City Museum & Gallery, Sydney Australia. An established artist and designer with an international career spanning over 15 years, Syed has been working between Sydney, Karachi and New York. His current body of work explores the relationship with his mother post-migration through photographic digital prints, mixed media drawings, sculptural works, drawings, video and installation.



A complex mother-son narrative that weaves together ideas of migration, movement and memory. “‘Substitute’ is both deeply personal yet undeniably universal explains,” Syed who holds a PhD in art, media and design.



Using the imagery of everyday articles important to his mother to tell her story Syed adds his current series is a complex portrait not only of his mother but also a reflection of himself.



After an overwhelming response at his first solo show in Sydney last August, M.I. Syed’s “Substitute’ will continue at Canvas Gallery till January 12th.

0



0





