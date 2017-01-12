Print Story
X

'Udi Udi Jaye' from Raees is out

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
'Udi Udi Jaye' from Raees is out

The much-awaited song Udi Udi Jaye from upcoming Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is out. Shah Rukh Khan even gave it the SRK push on twitter.

The song starts with SRK wooing Mahira Khan, who then springs into a dance. Mahira lights up the screen. SRK has his star power. But frankly the lyrics and music are run-of-the-mill.

The song also features the couple doing a Gujrati 'Garba' dance number and traditional kite flying popular in Gujrat. The song ends with a scene where Mahira and Shahrukh get married—the Muslim way—with a Ghunghat and the groom-looks-at-the-bride-in-the-mirror moment.

Watch the video for yourself:

'Udi Udi Jaye' from Raees is out was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Entertainment News, Geo News, Latest Entertainment News, Mahira Khan, Raees, Shahrukh Khan. Permanent link to the news story "'Udi Udi Jaye' from Raees is out" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127043-Udi-Udi-Jaye-from-Raees-is-out.

GEO TV NETWORK