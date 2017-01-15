Atif Aslam's schooling to eve teasers, a lesson for all

KARACHI: Heroes come in all shapes and sizes and more often than not, the real superheroes don't always wear capes.

At a concert last night (Saturday) Atif Aslam schooled some eve teasers after rescuing a girl who was being harassed. For the girl in question Atif was no less than a saviour; for all the eve teasers his words carry a lesson they should never forget.

Pakistan's largest metropolis once was a regular venue for concerts by local and international stars. Over the years, due to the worsening law and order situation in the country, such events became few and far apart.

When such events do take place they attract music lovers in throngs, but incidents of harassment cause many to abstain.

The concert last night featured two great artists, Abida Parveen followed by Atif Aslam. As the heartthrob took the stage a little after 1:00AM the crowd was as charged as ever.

However during the performance, a crowd of rowdy youngsters was present who were harassing a girl at the front row.

Atif mid-performance realised what was going on and walked up to edge of the stage and gave the misbehaving lot a schooling they will remember for days to come.

“Have you never seen a girl before?” he asked.

“Your mother or sister could be here as well,” said Atif while reprimanding the troublemakers.

This isn’t the only thing that happened, Atif Aslam called the security personnel and asked them to rescue the girl. The bouncers helped the girl up on the stage and escorted her to safety.

The event comes at a time when the ‘stag’ community has been lamenting on social media how Karachi Eat 2017 organisers declared the festival a ‘family only’ event.

However, in wake of this incident, it seems that not only 'family only' festivals but other events need to be watchful of their entry policies.

The Geo.Tv team tried to contact the organisers but their phone numbers were not responding.

