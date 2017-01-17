Mahira Khan’s Bollywood debut movie 'Raees' is just a week away

Mahira Khan – one of the top actresses in Pakistan at the moment – continues to fly high, considering the fame at home, coupled with the hype building up to her new movie Raees, in which she stars alongside Bollywood’s romance king Shah Rukh Khan.

Following a ban on Pakistani artists in India, it became difficult for Mahira to visit India, effectively hampering all marketing activities she was scheduled to participate in.

Earlier Indian media reported on January 11 that the Pakistani sweetheart would use video-chat for promotional activities and had informed press of her availability for online interactions, she hasn’t appeared in any interview pertaining to Raees.

However, sources confirmed to Geo.TV that Mahira had never committed to promoting 'Raees' over video-chat and all such rumours were unsubstantiated.

Raees is Mahira's debut project in Bollywood. It's an action-packed film in which King Khan is romancing the Pakistani starlet.

While it is unsure whether the film regulatory bodies in Pakistan will allow Raees to be screened in local cinemas; given the publicity the movie has received, Mahira’s fans in Pakistan are restless for its release next week – on January 25 - and they are certain the movie will soar higher than the kites flown by the duo in Udi Udi Jaye.

