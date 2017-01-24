Viral video of icy interaction between Donald, Melania at inauguration is real

The inauguration day has most certainly made a lot of news. From Michelle Obama’s killer side-eye to Melania’s Fleur Delacour look, internet has memed everything.

But there's more. Although Donald Trump’s frigid relationship with wife Melania Trump is of no surprise, things became more obvious at the inauguration day and flinty encounter between the couple was caught on camera, which went viral and is also REAL.

Things between Donald Trump and Melania are definitely not alright. Check out the viral video below:

While Trump took charge of the White House, internet users have been comparing the relationship of Donald and Melania with Obama and Michelle. Few moments that were caught on camera during the inauguration ceremony were enough to hint about the absolutely adorable chemistry between Mr and Mrs Obama and offish vibes surrounding Mr and Mrs Trump.

Barack Obama and Michelle have always been the dream couple who proudly give PDA moments.

But things seem quite different at the other side.

Another thing which was widely compared and discussed on internet was the treatment of Barack Obama with Michelle versus treatment of Donald Trump with wife Melania when they met each other. Donald Trump, when he arrived at the White House, didn't wait for Melania Trump and met Barack, Michelle Obama.

Barack and Michelle Obama greet Donald and Melania Trump on the steps of the White House #InaugurationDay https://t.co/KQIQKZOBvv pic.twitter.com/LUPjYyB9yX — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017

But with the Obama couple, things are quite different.

Indeed, The United States of America has elected a totally different president this time.

0



0





