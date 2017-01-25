Jackie Chan talks about his Bollywood ambitions

International martial art expert Jackie Chan has a huge fan base all over the world.

No matter if it’s his on-screen performances or off-screen appearances, the 62-year-old star knows how to delight the audience through his captivating performance every time. But, that’s just not enough. Chan has other plans as he aims to take over Bollywood as well.

While talking about Bollywood and his plans, Jackie said he wants to showcase his 'dance and romance' skills in Bollywood. (Woaah, that sounds fun)

Jackie Chan about his aims for Bollywood said, "I want to do it (Hindi film). Ask some Bollywood director to hire me. No more action for me, I want to do dance and do a love story. I tried very hard to do it (Bollywood film) but the script did not work out. But after 11 years I am here. It's one of my dream I want to do it (Bollywood film)”.

Jackie Chan is currently promoting his upcoming release 'Kung Fu Yoga' in India which also features Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. Jackie Chan’s flick is a part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's past visit to India. The martial art expert recently appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, where he was not seen seen talking about the culture of China and the difference between Bollywood and Chinese film industry but having loads of fun on the set with the stars. The Jackie Chan episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is definitely a must watch.

