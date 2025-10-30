Hoda Kotb knocks at the door of NBC as her wellness venture flops?

Hoda Kotb finds herself in crisis as her wellness venture flops?

Hoda Kotb is reportedly trying to get her job back at NBC as her new wellness venture reaches a dead end.

For those unaware, the 61-year-old broadcast journalist and television personality launched her subscription-based wellness app called Joy 101, which gives personalized, daily wellness plans and features content on various topics such as meditation, breathwork, and mindset with daily check-ins from Kotb.

She stepped into business after she ended her two-decade-long run on NBC’s Today in January of this year but according to Radar Online, Joy 101 is not generating enough revenue and is on the verge of crashing, due to which she wants to return to co-host Today on NBC.

The insider told the outlet, "Downloads are flat, retreats aren't selling, and Hoda realizes she's not connecting to a mass audience the way she used to on Today.”

Kotb has learnt the hard way how difficult it is to run a business, especially when she does not have prior knowledge of it.

The source added, "Without the massive machine of NBC News behind her, Kotb is learning just how tough business really is. People loved her as the bubbly cheerleader on Today but aren't digging into their pockets to pay for a guru-come-lately."

"She knew what she was doing on Today, but she had an army of folks to support her there. Unfortunately, that army works for NBC, not for Hoda,” the insider noted.