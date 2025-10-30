Roseanne Barr plans 'sweetest revenge' after Jimmy Kimmel's return to his show

Roseanne Barr wants to be back after Jimmy Kimmel's return to his show

Jimmy Kimmel’s return to his late-night show has left Roseanne Barr reeling with anger.

According to Radar Online, the 72-year-old American writer, actress, producer, and comedian is fuming with rage after Kimmel returned to host his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, as his show was banned after his controversial remarks on the murder of American political activist and entrepreneur Charlie Kirk.

The 57-year-old American television host and comedian’s show did not air for a week, but he eventually returned to his show. The whole situation is making Barr boil with anger because ABC fired her in 2018 following her racist tweet about former president of the United States Barack Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett.

In her tweet, she stated that Jarrett was the child of the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

However, Barr is now getting several lucrative offers from Hollywood execs, especially new TV projects, as per the report of an insider.

The source said, "She's fielding offers. They think Roseanne is the perfect personality for a shifting TV audience. Leftist viewpoints are less in favor, with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancelled and other hosts walking on eggshells, thinking they may be next.”

“The time is right for a Roseanne return, and her pals are saying she believes it would be the sweetest revenge,” the insider noted.