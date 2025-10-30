Jon M. Chu reveals major fact about Dorothy for ‘Wicked: For Good'

Wicked: For Good won't show Dorothy's face because “she is a pawn”

In the story of Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu has said that Dorothy’s face won’t be shown because “she is a pawn”

The upcoming musical blockbuster is set to introduce the girl from Kansas as she walks the yellow brick road to meet the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), but Chu has explained Dorothy will remain faceless in Wicked: For Good as the movie’s primary focus is on the relationship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

Advertisement

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, the 45-year-old director said: “I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with.”

“[Wicked: For Good] is still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of I,” Jon added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chu teased Michelle Yeoh’s Madame Morrible would be involved in bringing to life “an iconic moment we all know from our youth.”

The Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker added: “We have this amazing moment of the tornado and how it gets conjured, which is not in the show, really.”

Wicked: For Good - which is based on the second half of the Broadway musical Wicked - will revolve around the after-events of the first movie.

Elphaba and Glinda as they are pushed to their limits when Glinda is forced to choose between their friendship and the Wizard of Oz.

The movie will also star Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq and Colman Domingo as the Cowardly Lion.