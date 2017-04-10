Thor, Hulk ready for battle in the teaser trailer of Thor: Ragnarok

For all the people who missed Thor and Hulk in Captain America: Civil War, there is good news. Marvel just dropped the teaser trailer of Thor: Ragnarok (or as we like to call like Thor 3), and we are super excited to see our two favourite superheroes return to the screen.

The story is said to pick up from when the audience last saw the two superheroes in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been held captive on the planet Sakaar, where he must beat Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a gladiator-esque duel to safely return to Asgard, where Asgardian goddess of death Hela (Cate Blanchett) is beginning to wreck havoc.

The trailer also introduces us to Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

One of highlights of the trailer is the duel between Hulk and Thor. While Thor seems pleased to meet his “friend from work”, Hulk surely feels a different way.

Moreover, another character we are really looking forward to is Cate’s version of Hela, who can be clearly seen giving the god of thunder a tough time.

Also, if you didn’t know already THOR GOT A HAIR CUT.

The audience is also greeted by Thor’s super villainous brother Loki, whose scepter has been replaced by daggers.

There is a plenty of action in the 1:52 minute long teaser to keep everyone entertained.

You can watch the trailer below

The movie will be released on November 3 in US, after two other Marvel movies; Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Spiderman: Homecoming.

