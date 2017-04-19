LSA 2017 Behind the Scenes —Stars rehearse for the 16th annual Lux Style Awards

KARACHI: From the iconic fashion force Hassan Sheheryar Yasin taking charge of the direction and Pop Sensation Atif Aslam joining to host, for the annual Lux Style Awards this is a year of many firsts and still many more surprises still to come as actors, singers, models, dancers and tons of other celebrities make their way to the city of lights to rehearse for the 16th edition.

Set to make his grand debut as a host for the annual ceremony, Pakistan’s singing superstar is not the only one working on his material before the Lux Style Awards on Tuesday, April 18th. Seen laughing and going through his lines with the multifaceted fashion designer turned director HSY, Aslam is among the dozens of showbiz A-listers currently in the city from all over the country rehearsing their roles as presenters or performers on the night before the annual awards.



Photo by Adnan Ali

While the crew set up for the big show and refine their camera work under the supervision of the talented choreographer ready to work his magic as the director of the prestigious award show, dressed-down stars including the likes of Imran Abbas, Sanam Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqaar, Osman Khalid Butt and many others can also be seen taking to the stage on the night before the show to rehearse either their performances or their lines using the teleprompter.



Photo by Adnan Ali

Roped in for the first time as the show director for LSA 2017, HSY- Hassan Sheheryar Yasin who has been directing fashion events and weeks for nearly two decades, as usual displays a great chemistry and easy comfort with his team of creatives, techs and each star alike.



Photo by Adnan Ali

The star designer welcoming this as a refreshing change takes up the challenge of directing an award show for the very first time as a passion project that he promises will be all about style. Bringing fashion to the forefront, Yasin with his team plans to focus all their efforts on making it a true celebration of style and talent that is purely Pakistani. Aiming to make it bigger and better with fresh ideas and new additions galore, Yasin guarantees there are many more surprises that will only be revealed on the day of the big show.



Photo by Adnan Ali

Hosting the Lux Style Awards in 2016, Ali Zafar, proving himself to be a man of many talents and constant reinvention, returns to the 16th edition presenting and performing a new rendition that he exclusively wrote and compose for the award ceremony this year. Gearing up for his lead role as Teefa in Ahsan Rahim’s romantic action comedy, the painter turned performer, actor, singer-songwriter reveals acquired over time reinvention is like second nature to him as he always looks for something new before he loses interest out of sheer boredom of repeating the same.

With the red carpet kicking off at 4:30 pm followed by the award show itself on Wednesday, April 19, the 16th Lux Style Awards are scheduled to air on Geo TV on May 20th, 2017.

