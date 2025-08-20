Tom Cruise plans family with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise wants to be dad before 64

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are going strong in their relationship.

Insiders have recently revealed that the Mission: Impossible star is planning a settled life with Ana de Armas as he wants to become a dad.

As per RadarOnline, Cruise wants to become a father before he turns 64.

Sharing that the couple, who has been dating for eight months only, are already discussing marriage and kids, the source noted that they’re looking for a family base.

The source, who is said to be a long-time associate, stated, “Tom's been talking openly about wanting to be a father again, and he's said he wants it to happen before he it's the age of 64 next July.””

“He's now planning a proper, settled life with Ana,” they added.

Additionally, another insider shared that Tom and Ana are looking for grandest estates to make their “forever homes,” adding that for the Top Gun: Maverick actor townhouse lifestyle doesn’t fit now that the Eden actress is in his life.

The source said, “He's always been drawn to that big, stately-home lifestyle, but it used to feel empty.”

“Now he wants someone to share it with – and to raise a family there,” they added. “He's envisioned a place where friends and family can come together. He wants stables, sprawling gardens, and a private cinema – basically, Tom's idea of a modern-day fairy-tale castle.”

On the other hand, the sources claim that “independent” Ana de Armas is balancing her relationship to Tom and her career.

“Marriage isn't something she's hurrying into, but she's committed to Tom. People close to them say he seems revitalized – she’s brought out a calmer, more grounded side of him,” they said.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise feel that they need larger and “more permanent home" if they're going to have a family.