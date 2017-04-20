WATCH: Lana Del Rey's new song with The Weeknd will leave you obsessed

Lana Del Rey's latest song 'Lust for life' with The Weeknd is released now and the internet just can't get over it!

The highly anticipated song was aired on Mistajam’s BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday.

Amazing vocals of the song with Lana's mesmerizing voice and The Weeknd's noir musical collaboration have left the internet in awe of the song.

The song which was released on Wednesday is already leading the Billboard and Twitter trend.

After the song was premiered on BBC Radio 1, its official audio clip was posted to YouTube, where it has jumped to 400,000 global views so far.

Lana in an interview with an international magazine said, "“Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.”

Lana and The Weeknd also sang together on the 2015 song "Prisoner" and Del Rey made a scene-stealing appearance on the short "Stargirl Interlude" off last year's Starboy.

Check out the song below!

