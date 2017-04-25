WATCH: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his true identity in this video

The Badlapur actor has come up with a perfect response to Sonu Nigam amidst the Azaan controversy.

Recently, a new video was shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his social media account where he attempts to strike at the heart of secularism.

The Bollywood actor also makes an emotional appeal in the video which directly gets in the heart of the viewer.

Nawaz made the video with Magic If Films (Shamas N Siddiqui who the business manager for the actor) and is titled Sixteen Point Six Six.

The video starts with him introducing himself in regular clothes, holding up a poster which reads “Hi, I am Nawazuddin Siddiqui.”

The next one reads “I had got my DNA test done and when the report came in, I found that I am...”. He is then dressed in white kurta pajama with a saffron cloth over his shoulder and a vermillion on his forehead. He now holds the placard that reads ‘16.66% Hindu’.

Finally, when the actor ‘discovered his soul’, he finds that he is ‘100% artist’.

The video seems to be Nawaz’s own way of weighing on the national debate raging on secularism in the country.

Check out the video below:

