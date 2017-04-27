This is what Katrina Kaif has said about Salman Khan

It is always said that Katrina Kaif has a soft corner for Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif who was introduced in the Bollywood industry by Salman Khan actually seems a huge fan of him.

Katrina Kaif talks about working with Salman Khan again in Tiger Zinda Hai after a gap of five years.

While speaking to Indian media when Kaif was asked how is it working with Salman, the actress replied, "I have known Salman for so many years now. After shooting with him for a long time, you miss his flamboyance and his fun side. He has a great sense of humour and flamboyance. He has a way of living life, where a great energy buzzes around him. It comes as a force and flood when you come back to the set with him. He has an amazing aura and warmth around him."





Katrina is currently working with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai which is directed by Katrina's best friend Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman and Katrina have worked together in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? among others.

She is teaming with Khan after a gap of five years for Tiger Zinda Hai.

