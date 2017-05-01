FIA sacks junior constable over Islamabad-airport brawl

ISLAMABAD: The Director Federal Investigation Agency Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, on Monday, dismissed junior constable Ghazala Shaheen over involvement in physically assaulting two passengers at the Benazir International Airport in Islamabad last month.

Initially reported as a scuffle between two female passengers and an FIA lady constable over the absence of tissue papers in the restroom on April 15, the incident garnered social media attention after a video, showing an FIA female constable berating the same women, surfaced.

The FIA had at first issued a statement claiming that the passengers misbehaved with FIA official, Noshila Bibi, at the immigration counter.

However, new Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera video showed the female passengers misbehaving with the FIA lady constable, before being tortured by another female staff member.

On April 19, the FIA suspended junior constable Ghazala Shaheen for assaulting passengers, contrary to its earlier statement.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nasir, took notice of the assault on the female Norwegian nationals at Islamabad airport by FIA officials and directed the Secretary of Interior and Secretary of Aviation to submit a report of the incident within three days.

Inquiry officer Additional Director Pervaiz Imrani recommended Shaheen's dismissal.

The inquiry report also proposed the dismissal of Inspector Nadeem who was present when the incident happened. The DG FIA will take the final decision on Nadeem's dismissal recommendation.

A decision regarding the FIA staff Noshila who was tending to the counter at the time of the incident is pending.

The female passengers, Haseena Begum, Fauzia Umer, and Fatima Umer departed for Norway from Peshawar airport, sources told Geo News.

