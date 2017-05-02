In Pictures: Katy Perry's Met Gala outfit will leave you in fits of laughter

Katy Perry is not only one of the most talented singer but also a very good looking one.

But there are times when things get a little different.

While Katy Perry walked the red carpet (as red drapery) for the 2017 Met Gala all eyes were on her.

The outfit which was chosen by Perry for the Met Gala was not only different but super duper weird.

While the veil of the dress had a sign of 'witness' on it, we just couldn't understand what we should witness after witnessing that flamboyant dress.

One thing that is certain is that Perry is one of the few Met Gala attendees who fully committed to the theme honoring Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons.

Check out the pictures!

Katy, you okay?

