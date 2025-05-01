John Miller 'worried' about Jennifer Garner's close relationship with Ben Affleck?

John Miller's reaction to Jennifer Garner's relationship with Ben Affleck revealed

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly not worried about the actress’ close relationship with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that “Yes, [Ben and Jen] hug a lot and show physical affection. And while there’s a lot of people hoping they’ll get back together, it’s not going to happen.”

“Jen is happy that Ben has finally found inner peace, but she’s in love with John,” said the source.

The confidant continued, “Of course, John gets a ton of questions from his friends about Jen and Ben’s relationship, some even think he should be worried. Most men wouldn’t be thrilled to see their girlfriend in an intimate embrace with her ex, but John knows the truth.”

Explaining the reason why John is not worried about Jennifer and Ben's relationship, the insider said that the businessman knows the actress is loyal to him.

“He knows Jen is loyal to him and can also be there for the father of her children. That’s just who Jen is. It’s not for everyone, but John is very confident in what he has with Jen. He’s not concerned,” said a tipster.

For those unversed, Jennifer and Ben were last seen together in New York City on March 30.

In the viral photos, the high-profile couple can be seen walking through the city streets while holding hands.