Billy Ray Cyrus lucky to find love with Elizabeth Hurley: Source

Photo: Billy Ray Cyrus finally meets his match in Elizabeth Hurley: Source

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are reportedly happy with each other.

As fans will be aware, Elizabeth and her new boyfriend, Billy, father of Miley Cyrus, sent the internet into a frenzy when they went Instagram official.

A new report of In Touch Weekly established that the two became friends after filming 2022’s Christmas in Paradise.

“Billy Ray has been through tough times and he’s had his heart stomped on, but he never gave up on love,” a source gave insights into the singer’s new love life.

In addition to this the source claimed that Elizabeth helped the musician through his recent messy divorce from Firerose.

“He feels pretty lucky, like he’s finally met his match in Liz,” they concluded.

While they are enjoying their time together, they aren’t ready to mingle with their families as of yet, per a recent report.

“Liz has had her struggles,” a different source told Daily Mail.

The source also addressed about the suicide of Liz’s former partner, “She was left reeling after Steve's death and was dealt another blow when Shane died two years later.”