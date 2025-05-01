 
Geo News

Brad Pitt forced to marry Ines by pal George Clooney, Amal: Report

George Clooney and wife Amal reportedly want Brad Pitt to marry Ines De Ramon as soon as possible

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Photo: George Clooney, Amal pushing Brad Pitt to marry Ines De Ramon: Source
Brad Pitt is reportedly reluctant to tie the knot with Ines De Ramon.

After his previous failed marriages with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, the A-listed star is “shying” away from getting hitched again, as per a new report of In Touch Weekly.

However, his pals have been warning him that the jewelery designer might slip away if he does not give her longtime commitment.

Sharing more details about the topic, a source close to pair addressed that “his friends are all telling him to stop dragging his feet, too.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that George Clooney and his wife Amal have been pushing the hardest.

“They love Ines and think Brad is a fool for making her wait,” they said of the couple.

“No one wants to see him mess this up and end up alone,” the source noted.

Before conclusion, the source remarked, “Ines makes him happy, and if he’s smart, he’ll choose happiness and hurry up and marry her before he misses the chance.”

