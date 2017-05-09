Panama case JIT meets to begin probe into Sharifs’ money trail

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court for the implementation of Panama Leaks verdict, met on Tuesday ahead of formally launching an investigation into the case.

Wajid Zia, Additional Director at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) who is heading the six-member JIT, is chairing the session currently underway at the JIT Secretariat to set out the investigation method for the Panama verdict implementation.

The team of investigators has decided to seek assistance from the FIA and experts from private sector. The head of the JIT has already written a letter to the DG FIA in this regard.

The Supreme Court’s special bench constituted the JIT to probe funds used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Earlier on Monday, JIT members met at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad, which has now been declared the JIT Secretariat. The members also moved their offices to the location ahead of the investigation.

The Interior Ministry has issued instructions for provision of complete security to the members of the JIT. The instructions were conveyed by the secretary in-charge at the ministry to IG Islamabad.

Other members of the investigation team include Brigadier Kamran Khurshid from the Military Intelligence (MI), Amer Aziz from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Bilal Rasool, an executive director at the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Irfan Naeem Mangi, a Director at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and Brigadier Muhammad Nauman Saeed from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The SC directed the federal government to provide the JIT with the necessary funds required to carry out the investigation. The apex court also ordered to provide the JIT an initial amount of Rs20 million.

“The JIT would also be at liberty to utilise the expertise available in their departments and any other department of the Federal or Provincial Governments as and when required by it,” the order stated.

