Big B feels ‘nervous around younger actors’, talks social media

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan says he is anxious in the company of newer artists, “because they are so well-developed in their craft,” an Indian media outlet reported on Wednesday.

Big B spoke about how actors younger than him are more honed and bring a fresh energy, although he, himself, has been in the movie industry for more than four decades now, Times of India reported citing an exclusive interview with Bombay Times out today.

The celebrated film veteran is geared up for Ram Gopal Varma-directed Sarkar 3 – the third in its franchise – to hit cinemas on Friday, May 12. His co-stars include Yami Gautam and Jackie Shroff.

The renowned artist also shed light on how the Internet and social media have become a major part of daily life, adding that it brings its fair share of cons as well. “I need to be a little cautious about what I say on social media because it could be misinterpreted,” he stated, stressing on how netizens dog celebrities’ moves online and react right away to any update they post.

Bachchan discussed controversies surrounding Varma’s tweets as well, saying that his friend “has the quality of an honest man and nobody wants to appreciate that”.

Having worked in The Great Gatsby, the actor explained how he doesn’t worry about Bollywood films striving to be at par with those from Hollywood. “I turn around and ask […], 'When is Hollywood going to make films like us?'” he says.

