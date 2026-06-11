From cozy vibes to comeback fire: Niall Horan and Lizzo music reviewed

One Direction icon Niall Horan has released a new album called Dinner Party and it shows him in a very calm and easygoing mood.

Meanwhile Lizzo comes back with strong energy and confidence after a tough time in her life.

Niall’s album is soft and relaxed from start to finish. The songs feel light and smooth, with gentle guitar sounds.

Taste So Good To Me has a bright and sunny feel, while the title track sounds sweet and simple, almost like something playing in the background at quiet gathering.

Some of better moments came in songs like Monochromatic and Boys Are Fun, which has a more fun and lively vibe.

There are also emotional songs like Better Man, which feels very simple and honest and End Of An Era, where he thinks about a friend he lost and memories that cannot be brought back.

Overall, the 32-year-old singer’s album feels peaceful and made for easy listening.

Whereas Lizzo’s new music is very different. She sounds more confident and free, talking about criticism and personal struggles in her own way.

On B*tch, the music icon uses softer vocals and focuses more on emotion.

Songs like Toast and the title track show self love and strength, while Good Morning and Don’t Make Me Love U bring bold and fun energy.

Her music mixes soul, funk and pop with a strong message.

Both albums show two different moods, one calm and soft, the other powerful and full of attitude.