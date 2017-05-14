Oprah Winfrey urges 'life of substance' over shoes

Talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey encouraged a 'life of substance' in her commencement speech at Agnes Scott College on Saturday.

“Nothing wrong with great shoes,” Winfrey said. “For those who have a lot of shoes know, that having great shoes and closet full of shoes or cars, or houses or square footage, doesn't fill up your life, it doesn't, but living a life of substance can.”

Winfrey also urged a “spiritual practice”, whether it's from church, meditation, singing or whatever “nurtures the essence of you”, she said.

Check out her speech in its entirety here:

