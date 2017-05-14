Print Story
X

How are celebrities around the world celebrating Mother’s Day?

WDWeb Desk

World
How are celebrities around the world celebrating Mother’s Day?

We all love our mothers all year long, but having one special day marked as Mother’s Day allows us to take a moment out of the busy life to celebrate the person who has brought us into this world.

The day highlights the importance of mothers in our lives and many people reminisce about how their moms have played a crucial role in making them who they are. Some mark the occasion by taking their mothers out to lunches and dinners, while others present them with surprises and gifts.

Check out what some big names from over the world over are wishing their moms!

 

 

 

 

 

What’s your plan for Mother’s Day?

How are celebrities around the world celebrating Mother’s Day? was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 14, 2017 and was last updated on May 14, 2017. This news story is related to Breaking News, Entertainment News, Geo Entertainment, Geo Pakistan, Geo World, Global News, International, International News, Latest News, Local News, Mothers Day, Mothers Day Celebrations, Mothers Day Twitter, Mothers Day Wishes, Pakistan News, World News, May 14. Permanent link to the news story "How are celebrities around the world celebrating Mother’s Day?" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141747-How-are-celebrities-around-the-world-celebrating-Mothers-Day.

GEO TV NETWORK