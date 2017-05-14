How are celebrities around the world celebrating Mother’s Day?

We all love our mothers all year long, but having one special day marked as Mother’s Day allows us to take a moment out of the busy life to celebrate the person who has brought us into this world.

The day highlights the importance of mothers in our lives and many people reminisce about how their moms have played a crucial role in making them who they are. Some mark the occasion by taking their mothers out to lunches and dinners, while others present them with surprises and gifts.

Check out what some big names from over the world over are wishing their moms!

Before writing my speech for the Global teachers prize event,I was picking my mother's brain. My amazing,one of a kind Ama #happymothersday pic.twitter.com/b5NbE6TFXr — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 14, 2017

I have the privilege of being a mother in my lifetime...#happymothersday — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 14, 2017

Dear mothers Allah put our heaven at your feet...even that is not enough a tribute & recognition of your love & sacrifice. #happymothersday — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 14, 2017

I am what I am because of you, my anchor & backbone. You are my world! Love you to the moon and back! #HappyMothersDay, Mommy Gupta. pic.twitter.com/qAqUHNa0EA — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) May 14, 2017

What’s your plan for Mother’s Day?

