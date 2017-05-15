Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar’s hilarious new makeovers are hard to miss

Pakistani cricket legends Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have employed new hilarious tactics to promote their upcoming show Geo Khelo Pakistan.

The two donned the avatars for Maula Jatt and his arch-nemesis Noori Natt, from the 1979 Punjabi cult classic, for Geo channel’s upcoming Ramazan transmission.

Iss game vich main teray toutey toutey krdewaan ga! Can you guess who this Jutt is? #maulajutt #superstarjutt #pehchankon #geokhelopakistan pic.twitter.com/F44tEywZnE — Geo Khelo Pakistan (@geokhelopak) May 14, 2017

Interestingly, Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram didn't look to happy with her husband's new avatar.

The face you make when you are in the kitchen cooking and your husband comes home as Noori Nath #NawaAyaHaiSohnaya @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/wigzW5EBy1 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 14, 2017

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had shared a promo for the show.

Here is the new shoot for Ramadan transmission on GEO hope you guys going to like it..but special is yet 2 come just wait for few day. pic.twitter.com/IXbEdAqyDv — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 10, 2017

