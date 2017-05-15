Print Story
Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar’s hilarious new makeovers are hard to miss

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Pakistani cricket legends Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have employed new hilarious tactics to promote their upcoming show Geo Khelo Pakistan.

The two donned the avatars for Maula Jatt and his arch-nemesis Noori Natt, from the 1979 Punjabi cult classic, for Geo channel’s upcoming Ramazan transmission.

 

 

Interestingly, Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram didn't look to happy with her husband's new avatar. 

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had shared a promo for the show.

