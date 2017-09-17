Pak Selection Committee nominates ‘Saawan’ for Oscar

KARACHI: The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee has nominated ‘Saawan’ for Oscar consideration in the 'Foreign Language Film Award’ category at the 90th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will choose the final nominees for all award categories including Best Foreign Language Film in January 2018. Complete and final list of Oscar nominees will be announced on 23rd January 2018 with the presentation show for the 90th Academy Awards scheduled to take place on 4th March 2018.

‘Saawan’, directed by Farhan Alam and written and produced by Mashood Qadri, is based on a true story of a disabled child who lives in a valley in the mountains of Balochistan. He is rejected by his father, intimidated by society, harassed by friends and left alone due to his disability.

Strengthened by memories and dreams of the love of his mother, he begins a perilous journey back to his family in the main city. The film features Saleem Mairaj, Syed Karam Abbas, Arif Bahalim, Najiba Faiz and Imran Aslam in the lead roles.

The other cast includes Tipu Sharif, Hafeez Ali, Sehrish Qadri, Sohail Malik, Shahid Niazmi, Muhammad Abbas, Danial Yunus, Mehek Zulfiqar and Syed Muhammad Ali. The film won 'Best Foreign Language Feature Film' award at the Madrid International Film Festival 2017 and the ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Soundtrack Award’ at Salento International Film Festival in Italy earlier this month.

The committee was chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and includes Jerjess Seja, Nadeem Mandviwalla, Asim Raza, Momina Duraid, Talat Hussain, Sakina Samo, Rizwan Beyg, Mohammad Hanif and Ali Hamza.

About the selection of ‘Saawan’, Mashood Qadri Producer/Writer has said that today is the happiest day for Saawan Family. Saawan carries a message of hope. The story is based on "Voyage for Survival". Mind is mightier than might is a lesson for those who consider disability a liability. It will be an inspiration to such children to become a valuable asset of society. ‘Saawan’ promotes understanding and remove misconceptions surrounding polio vaccination that may facilitate polio eradication in Pakistan. Other sensitive topics explored in ‘Saawan’ are water crisis, child trafficking and the bravery of women.”

Farhan Alam (Director) said that ‘Saawan’ is a unified success of robust script-writing by Mashood Qadri, meticulous editing by Aseem Sinha, captivating soundtrack by Emir Iselay, Emmy Award Winner Sound Designer Justin Lebens, brilliant cast, class cinematography and crew members’ thorough dedication. ‘Saawan’ bonds human relations in harmony on a bigger screen. "We have received in all humility such an encyclopaedic audience applause and praise with such accolades. Team Saawan extends special thanks to GEO Films, specifically Babar Javed, Rehmat Karim Fazli, Sulaiman Lalani Mohammad Nasir and Irfan Alam for all their efforts and support,”said Alam.

