Sunday Sep 17 2017
In a first, Britain selects Urdu-language film ‘My Pure Land’ for Oscar

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

Photo credit:Independent

For the first time, Britain has nominated an Urdu-language film as its pick for 2018 Oscar in the category of foreign-language film, according to international media reports.

The film, shot mostly in Pakistan, is a debut production from director of British-Pakistani origin, Sarmud Masud.

The story has a strong feminist theme and revolves around the lives of a mother and daughter.

The two women take up arms to defend their home against a 200-bandit militia trying to take away their home from them.

The film dubbed as ‘feminist western’ was produced by Bill Kenwright Films and displayed in the UK on Friday.

The nominees for the 90th Oscar awards will be announced on January 23. The award ceremony will be held on March 4, 2018. 

